Sudden Death Of NY/CT Hockey Coach Cliff Gillman Spreads Shock

According to his obituary on the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home website, Gillman, 41, of Cheshire, "spent his final day doing what he loved with those who he loved most: playing with the children in the neighborhood, spending quality time with his family, coaching, and playing hockey."

Born in Queens, NY, Gillman was raised in Mahopac, NY, and attended Trinity-Pawling Prep School, in Dutchess County, having developed a love of hockey and lacrosse at a young age. Cliff went on to work as a treasury manager of AAA Northeast, earning two master's degrees, but at home, was entirely devoted to his wife, Destiny, and their children, Tyler and Maddie.

Cliff's obituary says the "two great loves of his life" were his family and "supporting children in their love of sports. "Cliff found a passion for coaching at a young age and thrived in being able to share his love of sports with not only his children but also children in the community."

"Known to his players as 'Coach French Fry,' Cliff was not just a coach — he was a mentor, a role model, and a beloved figure in our hockey family," organizer Jared Martin writes.

"For so many of our kids, Cliff was one of the first voices they heard on the ice. From Learn to Skate to travel, he was there teaching them and pushing them to be their best. And while he had high expectations on the ice, he was a lovable jokester in the locker room afterwards."

"One of the only pictures I have with my very first hockey coach, Cliff Gillman," Chris Walker said on Facebook. "I’ll never forget how he taught me to be a competitor and how much confidence he gave me as a new hockey player. Rest in peace coach ❤️."

"More than anything, Cliff was a devoted husband to Destiny and a loving father to Tyler and Maddie" Martin said. "His sudden passing has left his family facing an unimaginable loss, and we want to rally together to support them during this difficult time."

