Study Reveals What Makes Or Breaks A Family Vacation

A new survey of 2,000 families conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Trainline polled both parents and children about what actually makes trips work.

The headline finding: 86 percent of kids say they want a bigger voice in choosing how and where their families travel.

Parents, meanwhile, report that planning can take an average of three months — a timeline that suggests extra input could help.

Many families are also rethinking not just where they go, but how they get there.

Nearly half of parents, 45 percent, said slowing down to enjoy the scenery is their favorite part of being on the move together, while 40 percent of children pointed to window views as the most fun part of train travel.

Nearly eight in 10 parents, or 79 percent, recommend train travel while adventuring in Europe to cut stress and build in more time together.

Relaxation and flexibility were shared priorities.

Older teens, ages 14 to 17, most wanted parents to “relax instead of rushing.” Parents named “having a flexible itinerary” as their number-one hack for international travel, with one in five choosing it as the golden rule. Getting around easily between cities also ranked high for parents.

The study flagged common hurdles to harmony, from juggling different food preferences to avoiding itineraries that try to do too much.

Still, parents and children alike described their ideal travel personas as nature-loving, and beach time topped the wish list for 34 percent of kids.

Parents may also fuel a few laughs, or cringes. The survey found they embarrass their kids an average of 2.6 times per trip, often with bad jokes or tourist clichés.

