Studio 54 Co-Founder Lists Scenic Hudson Valley Estate For $7.5M

Located at 213 Baldwin Rd. in Bedford Corners, the 11.7-acre property serves as Schrager’s family retreat, according to a Douglas Elliman listing.

The home spans 3,767 square feet and includes five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and three fireplaces, all less than an hour from Manhattan.

Originally built in 1936 and renovated in 2014, the property blends classic brick-and-clapboard architecture with modern interiors marked by natural textures, muted tones, and preserved original detailing.

A chef’s eat-in kitchen opens to a flagstone patio with panoramic Eastern views stretching more than 50 miles, the listing notes. Outdoor amenities include a secluded pool and cabana, rolling fields, stone walls, and mature trees that provide privacy and shade.

The estate also features a media room, playhouse, and open fields suitable for horses, orchards, or farming. It sits within Bedford’s 100-mile network of riding and hiking trails and is just minutes from the village’s restaurants, shops, and historic Playhouse.

Described as “a rare offering in a special location,” the home carries an annual tax of $85,946 and is listed under MLS ID 897023.

Schrager, a legendary nightlife figure turned design visionary, is best known for co-founding Studio 54 and pioneering the boutique hotel movement with projects like The Edition Hotels and The Public Hotel in New York City.

The Bedford property reflects his trademark blend of luxury, simplicity, and sophistication, described by Douglas Elliman as ideal for those “seeking an exceptionally curated and relaxing lifestyle.”

Click here to view the full Douglas Elliman listing.

