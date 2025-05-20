Student’s Fentanyl-Laced Vape Scare Prompts Urgent Warning From NY School District

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, May 19, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District detailed a recent case in central New York where a student collapsed on campus after taking a single puff from a marijuana vape.

The vape, which was later tested, came back positive for fentanyl—a powerful synthetic opioid, Superintendent Randy Squie said. The student was administered multiple doses of Narcan, a life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, before being transported to the hospital.

An investigation found that the vape was purchased not from a licensed dispensary, but from an unregulated convenience store.

“It is not a far stretch to imagine that this student’s story could’ve ended very differently,” Squier said. He went on to urge parents to have serious conversations with their children about the risks of purchasing marijuana products “under the table.”

Squier emphasized that while many students fear that marijuana edibles might be laced, the same concern now applies to vapes. “We need your help in getting your child to understand that a marijuana vape can also be ‘laced’ with fentanyl,” he said.

It was not immediately clear at which school the incident occurred.

The Coxsackie-Athens Central School District has Narcan and AED machines available in every building, and staff are trained in their use—but Squier made it clear they hope to never use them on a student.

“The last thing any of us wants to do is to call out and tell you that your child is not breathing, that we are administering Narcan, and EMS is en route,” he said.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, has been a driving force in the rise of overdose deaths nationwide. Often mixed into illicit drugs without the buyer’s knowledge, even a tiny amount can be fatal, especially for young people.

“Whether you think your child engages in this behavior or not, whether you have had this conversation 100 times or not, please have this conversation with your child again in the context of this incident,” Squier said.

