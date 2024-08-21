Stretch Of Hudson Valley Road Closes For Repairs After Tree Falls On It

Bucks Hollow Road in the Putnam County hamlet of Mahopac between Astor Road and Wallauer's Paint at 537 Route 6 is closed until later in the afternoon, the Carmel Highway Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The road is closed as crews make repairs to the blacktop, which was damaged when a tree fell on it a week ago, according to the department.

Those in the area are asked to use an alternate route until the road reopens.

