Strangulation, Child Endangerment: NY Cop, Prosecutor Once In Relationship Arrested, Police Say

A Dutchess County cop and an Ulster County prosecutor who are in a relationship are facing charges following a lengthy investigation into an ongoing domestic dispute, police announced. 

Photo Credit: New York State Police
The arrests followed what troopers described as a "detailed and lengthy" investigation by New York State Police, the agency announced on Wednesday, July 9. 

Authorities determined that both Ulster County Assistant District Attorney Anna M. Thompson of Poughkeepsie and City of Poughkeepsie Police Officer Michael McDonough-Ewald of Red Hook engaged in criminal conduct over the course of their relationship, police said. 

Thompson, age 28, who serves as an Ulster County Justice Court and Felony ADA, was arrested on Thursday, July 3. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned in Dutchess County Family Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Wednesday, July 23 at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, McDonough-Ewald, age 29, was arrested on Tuesday, July 8. He faces multiple charges, including: 

  • Second-degree strangulation;
  • Second-degree criminal mischief;
  • First-degree offering a false instrument for filing; 
  • Two counts of third-degree assault;
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child;
  • Third-degree forgery;
  • Second-degree offering a false instrument for filing;
  • Fourth-degree stalking.

McDonough-Ewald was arraigned in Dutchess County Family Court and released under the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation Department. He is scheduled to appear again on July 23 at 3 p.m. 

No further details about the nature of the investigation or the relationship between the two suspects were released.

