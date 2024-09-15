Fair 74°

Storm Off Atlantic Coast Will Track Inland, Ending Long Stretch Of Dry Weather: Here's Timing

A stretch of dry weather that has lasted more than a week will end after a system now off the Atlantic coast heads inland.

A look at the projected path of the system which will move north after moving in from the coast.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The time frame for precipitation in the region is from Tuesday night, Sept. 17 into Thursday, Sept. 19.

"The exact track and intensity of the homegrown tropical wind and rainstorm will determine which areas receive the most rain," according to AccuWeather.com. "The track of the system depends on how quickly it develops and the strength and position of the high pressure zone over the Northeast states."

The days before the arrival of the system will be mostly sunny with high temperatures generally in the upper 70s on Sunday, Sept. 15, and Monday, Sept. 16, according to the National Weather Service.

It will become overcast overnight Monday into Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Showers will arrive Tuesday evening, and there will be rain and showers at times through the day and evening both on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and Thursday.

