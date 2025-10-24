Stop & Shop Giving Away Free Chocolate Bars: Here's How To Get One

The promotion runs from Thursday, October 24 through Wednesday, October 30, while supplies last. This promotion follows on the heels of recent free ice cream and bagel offers at the supermarket chain.

To claim the 3.5-ounce bar, shoppers just need to stop by the in-store Savings Station, found at the front, main entrance of each Stop & Shop store.

After checking in, a coupon for a free chocolate bar will be loaded onto the shopper’s Stop & Shop GO Rewards card. The last step? Simply check out and enjoy the treat.

No GO Rewards card? No problem. Customers can join GO Rewards right at the Savings Station to make sure they do not miss out on the offer.

This limited-time promotion is available only while supplies last, so those hoping to score a free chocolate bar are encouraged to visit early.

For more details, head to your local store or check out Stop & Shop’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.