Stolen Jeep Crashes After Palisades Interstate Parkway Pursuit, 5 In Custody (Video)

Five people are in custody following a pursuit involving a stolen Jeep that ended in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway (PIP) Thursday morning, Dec. 5, according to Daily Voice sources.

A photo from this morning's scene on the PIP.

 Photo Credit: townsofbergen
Cecilia Levine
The incident began in Edgewater, where police initiated the pursuit. The stolen vehicle entered the southbound lanes of the PIP, where it was spotted by a Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department sergeant, sources told Daily Voice.

The chase lasted about a mile before the vehicle crashed. All five suspects fled on foot, running across two lanes of traffic and into a wooded area, sources said.

Officers apprehended all five individuals and transported them to Edgewater police headquarters for processing, sources reported.

Towns of Bergen shared footage of the scene on Instagram. You can click here to download the Towns of Bergen app for updates.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

