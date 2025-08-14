Stolen Boat Intercepted While Heading Down Hudson River: 2 Arrested In NY, Police Say

The incident began around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, when City of Poughkeepsie 911 received a report of the stolen vessel, according to city police.

The department’s Marine Unit immediately launched and began searching the Hudson River, soon spotting the boat heading south.

Officers intercepted the vessel and escorted it to a nearby marina, where the occupants were taken into custody without incident, the department said.

Investigators determined the boat’s ignition had been bypassed, causing damage.

Police identified the suspects as 42-year-old David Dacey and 41-year-old Christine Vacarr. Both were charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and third-degree criminal mischief — all felonies.

Dacey also faces a misdemeanor charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after officers allegedly found him with narcotics.

Both suspects were taken to police headquarters for processing and are awaiting arraignment.

