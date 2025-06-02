Stewart's Shops Wants Your Blood—And They'll Pay You In Ice Cream To Get It

Stewart’s Shops and the American Red Cross are teaming up once again for their 10th annual ‘Give A Pint, Get A Pint’ campaign, where blood donors throughout the region can trade their good deed for a pint of delicious Stewart’s ice cream or gelato.

Throughout the month of June, if you donate blood at a participating Red Cross location, you’ll walk away with a certificate redeemable for a free pint of Stewart’s pre-packaged ice cream or gelato.

The partnership has collected more than 104,000 donations since 2016, helping save countless lives while also serving up frozen treats across 30 New York counties.

“There is no sweeter way to address such a critical need than to reward all the thoughtful donors by giving them a certificate for a free pint of Stewart’s ice cream,” said Stewart’s president Chad Kiesow.

The kickoff event for this year’s campaign took place Monday, June 2 at the Stewart’s Shops location at 2 Wellness Way in Latham, where donors could roll up their sleeves at a mobile blood drive and enjoy free scoops on-site. Even Flavor the Cow made an appearance.

Kevin Coffey of the American Red Cross emphasized that while summer is a time for fun, it’s also a season when blood donations dip dramatically—even though the need never takes a break. “The ‘Give A Pint, Get A Pint’ campaign is a fun and meaningful way to remind people that their donation can save lives—and they get the ultimate summer treat in return.”

So choose your flavor, save a life, and feel like a hero with sprinkles on top.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.