Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Is Starting A Podcast For Grown-Ups And The Internet Is Crying

Steve Burns, the original host of the beloved Nickelodeon show that raised a generation on primary colors and paw prints, has announced his next big adventure: a weekly podcast called Alive—for adults.

“It’s basically a societal requirement at this point that everyone has a podcast, so why don’t we have one? You and I,” the Pennsylvania native from Boyertown said in a YouTube announcement Wednesday, June 25.

Alive will be “a deep and curious investigation of our world” Burns said—tackling grown-up topics like grief, mental health, and everything in between.

“It used to be about shapes and colors and letters and numbers and vegetables and stuff,” he said, “but now it could really be about death and sex and taxes and everything that makes it so weird and wonderful to be alive.”

Burns touted the concept as continuing what he and his fans started decades ago.

“You and I have always been about this deep and curious investigation of our world in search of these little bits of information that lead to greater understanding,” he said.

Cue the collective emotional breakdown of millennials and elder Gen Zers everywhere.

“I cry every time this man speaks. How am I gonna survive a whole podcast?” one commenter wrote. “For Steve, I will.”

“When the millennials and early Gen Z needed him most, he returned,” said another.

Burns rose to fame in the late 1990s as the original host of Blue’s Clues, the groundbreaking Nickelodeon series that blended live-action and animation to teach preschoolers everything from colors to critical thinking. With his green-striped shirt and gentle, curious demeanor, Burns quickly became a comforting fixture in millions of households.

After stepping away from the show in 2002, Burns pursued music and voiceover work, keeping a relatively low profile. Then in 2021, he went viral with a heartfelt message for the show’s 25th anniversary, Burns, now 51, has been gently weaving himself back into the lives of his once-little viewers.

He’s now a regular presence on TikTok, offering advice, inspiration, and occasional confessions of fear and uncertainty—all while listening to nearly 4 million followers who still look to him for comfort.

“Tell me what you might want to discuss, what you might want to see,” Burns says in the video. “Tell me what you think a podcast that listens could be. I’m excited.”

Same, Steve. Same.

