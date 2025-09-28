Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Steelers QB Robbed While Out In Dublin Before Vikings Game: Report

Steelers backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was robbed while out in Ireland before their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 28. 

Skylar Thompson, while playing with the Kansas State Wildcats in college.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: K-StateOnline/Wikimedia
Josh Lanier
The 28-year-old was in Dublin on Friday when he was mugged, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It's unclear what was taken during the assault or where Thompson was when he was jumped. 

Thompson, who is out on injured reserve, suffered minor injuries in the assault, the report said. 

The Steelers confirmed the NFL is investigating the incident.

"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin," said Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, per the NFL Network. "We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident."

Thompson is in his first season with Pittsburgh after spending three years in Miami.

