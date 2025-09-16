A Few Clouds 72°

State Police Sergeant Killed In Taconic Parkway Crash In NY: Was Station Commander

A longtime New York State Police sergeant was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County, police said. 

NYSP Sergeant/Station Commander Nigel K. Barnett of Poughkeepsie, 49, was killed in a crash on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New York State Police
The crash happened on the southbound Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill near mile marker&nbsp;36.1.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, near mile marker 36.1 southbound in East Fishkill, according to New York State Police.

Investigators said a 2025 Ducati motorcycle was heading south when its rider lost control. The rider, identified as Sergeant Nigel K. Barnett, 49, of Poughkeepsie, was ejected and struck the guardrail on the western shoulder.

Despite immediate life-saving efforts, Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barnett was a 19-year veteran of the New York State Police and most recently served as Station Commander at State Police Cortlandt in Troop K.

The crash caused the southbound lanes of the Taconic Parkway to close until 10:50 a.m. Traffic was diverted on Route 52 during the closure.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

