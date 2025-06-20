Start Of Summer Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern

The summer solstice occurs at 10:41 p.m. Friday, and shortly after that, a major shift in the weather pattern is on the way.

Heat will begin to build on Saturday, June 21, with the potential for three — or even four — straight days of 90-degree heat or higher throughout the Northeast.

A heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days of temps at 90 degrees or more.

Heat index values will be well over 100 from Sunday, June 22 through Tuesday, June 24, and the actual mercury will hit 100 at times, especially on Monday, June 23, and Tuesday, which will be the hottest days of the stretch.

"Washington, DC has only experienced two consecutive days with highs in the 90s so far this year," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said. "The city may have a stretch of seven consecutive days with temperatures of 90 or greater, starting on Sunday."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.