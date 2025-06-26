Starbucks Reportedly Tweaks Pricing For Drink Charges: Here's What's New

Customers in the US and Canada will now pay a flat 80 cents for any combination of sauces and syrups, no matter how many pumps or flavors are added, Starbucks said. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

Previously, the cost of modifications varied depending on the drink or specific flavor. The change applies only to company-operated stores.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Bloomberg that it'll also be free to add or swap any syrup or sauce in drinks that are already flavored, like putting vanilla in a mocha. Classic syrup can be added to any drink at no charge.

Other extras will still carry separate fees based on portion size. Matcha powder is now $1 per scoop, chai concentrate is 80 cents per serving, and dried fruit garnishes are 50 cents each.

Starbucks noted that the cost of extra matcha won't exceed the price of upgrading to a larger drink size. The company is also testing a new mobile app feature that shows customers how their modifications affect price in real time, rather than waiting until checkout.

The update comes as Starbucks works to simplify operations and attract customers amid a sales slump. CEO Brian Niccol has said that confusing pricing has kept people from customizing drinks.

The pricing change follows the company's broader "Back to Starbucks" strategy, aiming to get more customers to order inside coffeehouses and spend time inside them. The plan now requires customers to make a purchase to use café spaces or restrooms, offers unlimited free coffee refills for in-store customers, and expands employee training to improve service and efficiency.

Starbucks announced 1,100 corporate layoffs in February as part of a major restructuring plan that aims to reduce complexity and increase efficiency.

