Splitting A Flight: Venmo Payments Now Accepted For Bookings On This Airline

JetBlue now accepts payments through Venmo for flights, the airline said in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The company also said it's the first airline to accept Venmo payments for airfare.

The option is currently only available on JetBlue.com but will be on the mobile app "in the coming months."

"We're continually looking for ways to make it easier to book a JetBlue flight on our website and mobile app," said Carol Clements, JetBlue's chief digital and technology officer. "Adding Venmo offers a seamless payment option for customers who enjoy the ease and convenience of the Venmo platform."

Venmo is a mobile payment app that allows users to send and receive money from each other. It launched in 2009 and was purchased by PayPal in 2013.

The app is popular for people who want to split a bill without receiving physical cash from others.

"Travel is not just about the destination, but the people you go with and how you share the experience," said John Anderson, PayPal's senior vice president and general manager of consumer. "The added ability to pay with Venmo for flights on JetBlue and manage travel costs during the trip through Groups helps solve the pain points of shared expenses from the time of booking to returning home."

U.S. customers can pay for flights on Venmo through their balance on the app or through linked bank accounts, debit cards, or credit cards. It's the latest tech update for JetBlue after several mobile app updates in September 2024, including a countdown-to-boarding feature on lock screens and quicker access to gate information.

The Venmo partnership also came less than a week after JetBlue announced more than a dozen new flights from Boston and several airports in the New York City area.

