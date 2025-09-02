Spirit Airlines Files For Second Bankruptcy In Less Than A Year: What To Know

Spirit announced the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in a news release on Friday, Aug. 29. The Dania Beach, Florida-based airline previously emerged from bankruptcy in March, after Spirit shed nearly $800 million in debt and secured $350 million in new equity.

The filing came less than three weeks after Spirit executives admitted there is "substantial doubt" about the company's ability to survive another 12 months without raising more cash. The carrier reported a $245.8 million loss in the second quarter and has already furloughed pilots, eliminated routes, and placed hundreds of flight attendants on unpaid leave.

Spirit plans to sell off aircraft, airport gates, and real estate to raise money.

"Since emerging from our previous restructuring, which was targeted exclusively on reducing Spirit's funded debt and raising equity capital, it has become clear that there is much more work to be done and many more tools are available to best position Spirit for the future," said CEO Dave Davis. "After thoroughly evaluating our options and considering recent events and the market pressures facing our industry, our board of directors decided that a court-supervised process is the best path forward to make the changes needed to ensure our long-term success."

Spirit said flights, reservations, ticket sales, and its loyalty program will continue as normal during the bankruptcy process.

"We have evaluated every corner of our business and are proceeding with a comprehensive approach in which we will be far more strategic about our fleet, markets, and opportunities in order to best serve our guests, team members, and other stakeholders," Davis said. "As we move forward, guests can continue to rely on Spirit to provide high-value travel options and connect them with the people and places that matter most."

The airline said it will redesign its route network, shrink its fleet, cut costs, and expand premium seating options to attract more customers while sticking to its low-fare model. Shares of Spirit are expected to be delisted from the NYSE American Stock Exchange and eventually canceled as part of the restructuring.

Frontier Airlines has moved quickly to take advantage of Spirit's struggles, announcing 20 new routes in late August, including flights from Baltimore and Philadelphia. Shares in Frontier Group Holdings have risen about 17% since Spirit announced its bankruptcy filing as of Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Wages and benefits for employees, along with vendor payments, are also expected to be honored.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.