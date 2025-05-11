New Update: Spacecraft Crashes Into Earth After Over 5 Decades In Orbit

The defunct probe from the former Soviet Union, known as Kosmos 482, was launched in 1972 on a mission to explore Venus.

A launch failure left it trapped in Earth’s orbit — where it has remained for more than half a century.

It finally went down over the Indian Ocean west of Jakarta, Indonesia Saturday morning, May 10, according to Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

Due to a malfunction of the booster block after launch in 1972, it remained in a high elliptical orbit of the Earth, gradually approaching the planet.

