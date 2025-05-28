Southwest Officially Ends 'Bags Fly Free' Policy: Here's What You'll Pay Now

The "Bags Fly Free" policy for Southwest officially ended after it began when the Dallas-based airline was founded in 1971. Starting on Wednesday, May 28, most passengers will have to pay $35 for their first checked bag and $45 for a second.

The change applies to tickets purchased or changed on or after May 28 for Basic, Wanna Get Away Plus, and Anytime fares. Passengers will still get two free checked bags through Business Select or the upcoming Choice Extra fare, which is expected to launch later in 2025.

Some loyalty perks will remain.

A-List Preferred members will continue to receive two free bags, while A-List members and Rapid Rewards Credit Card holders will get one free checked bag. All bags must meet standard size and weight limits.

The move brings Southwest in line with most major US airlines, which have charged many flyers for checked bags for years.

This is what standard first-bag fees are on other airlines, according to The Points Guy:

Alaska Airlines - $35

- $35 American Airlines - $35 to $40

- $35 to $40 Delta Air Lines - $35

- $35 Frontier Airlines - $55 to $100

- $55 to $100 Hawaiian Airlines - $15 to $40

- $15 to $40 JetBlue Airways - $35 to $40

- $35 to $40 Spirit Airlines - Varying prices

- Varying prices United Airlines - $35 to $40

Southwest's ban on using portable charging devices inside carry-on bags also begins on May 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.