Southwest Adding Popular Caribbean Island, Airline's First New Destination In Years

Southwest is looking to fly to St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands for the first time, the airline said in a news release on Monday, July 14. Service to Cyril E. King International Airport (STT) in Charlotte Amalie is expected to begin in "early 2026," pending government approval.

St. Thomas would be Southwest's first new destination since 2021.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for the US Virgin Islands and our growing tourism industry," said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. "We are proud to welcome this new partnership with Southwest Airlines and look forward to greeting new travelers to our beautiful island home."

Southwest hasn't said which cities on the US mainland would offer the USVI flights. St. Thomas is the first of three new locations the Dallas-based airline plans to unveil in the coming weeks.

Northeast vacationers can currently fly directly to St. Thomas through American and United, along with some seasonal flights on Delta and JetBlue.

"We are excited at the announcement of new airlift into St. Thomas with Southwest Airlines," said USVI tourism commissioner Joseph Boschulte. "As a destination, this expands our accessibility and connectivity to travelers, allowing for seamless and expanded travel opportunities to experience the natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality that define the US Virgin Islands."

The move will give Southwest its ninth Caribbean island destination. The airline flies to Aruba, The Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Southwest also offers a handful of international flights to Belize, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

"We are listening closely to what our customers want — from new products and loyalty benefits to new destinations," said Southwest president and CEO Bob Jordan. "We want to make Southwest Airlines the easy and obvious choice every time, and this is another meaningful step in our ongoing transformation."

The USVI addition comes amid a turbulent time for Southwest, which recently drew attention for ditching its very popular "Bags Fly Free" perk for most fares. While Southwest has started charging most customers $35 for their first checked bag and $45 for a second, Jordan said the airline hasn't seen a significant drop in loyalty.

The airline also began offering basic economy seating and is preparing to launch a premium fare option called Choice Extra. Southwest plans to introduce assigned and premium seating in late 2025, along with reconfiguring its fleet for more legroom in early 2026.

At a June industry conference, Jordan hinted at Southwest expanding internationally, including Europe, if the airline gets long-range aircraft.

"No commitment, but you can certainly see a day when we are as Southwest Airlines serving long-haul destinations like Europe," said Jordan. "Obviously, you would need a different aircraft to serve that mission and we're open to looking at what it would take to serve that mission."

Mainland travelers can also reach the US Virgin Islands on the island of St. Croix from some Southeast cities and Puerto Rico.

