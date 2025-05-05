Social Worker Forcibly Removed From Rep. Mike Lawler's Town Hall In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred Sunday evening, May 4, when Emily Feiner, a resident of New York’s 17th Congressional District and local social worker, was reportedly singled out by private security and physically dragged out of the event, according to a statement from the New York Working Families Party.

Lawler, a Republican who represents New York's 17th Congressional District, represents all of Rockland and Putnam counties, most of Northern Westchester, and portions of southern Dutchess County.

Footage of the removal, recorded by Jennifer Cabrera, Chair of the Westchester-Putnam Working Families Party, captures the moment Feiner was removed from the venue. Attendees can be heard chanting “let her stay” and “shame, shame” in protest.

Cabrera was also asked to leave shortly after filming the video, according to the Working Families Party.

In remarks following the removal, Rep. Lawler addressed the crowd, urging attendees to “behave.”

According to Rep. Lawler's Director of Communications Ciro Riccardi, Feiner was asked to leave after "repeatedly engaging in abusive and combative behavior with staff, and disrupting nearby attendees."

"She was escorted from the auditorium when she continually refused to comply with New York State Troopers," Riccardi continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

