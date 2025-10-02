So-Called Cluster Headaches Leave Sufferers Rocked By Agony: What To Know

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cluster headache usually causes sharp, stabbing pain around one eye and may also trigger tearing, redness, nasal congestion, and swelling on the affected side of the face.

Episodes can last from 15 minutes to three hours and often occur several times a day during a “cluster period,” which may stretch for weeks or months before easing into remission.

Cluster headaches most often strike between ages 20 and 50, though they can appear at any age.

People assigned male at birth are more likely to experience them, but researchers note that people assigned female at birth are sometimes misdiagnosed with other conditions such as migraines or sinus issues.

Triggers vary. The Mayo Clinic says alcohol and smoking are the most common, but weather changes and certain medications can also set off attacks. Family history may play a role as well.

Doctors stress that while cluster headaches are not life-threatening, the pain can be so intense that emergency care is sometimes needed to rule out other conditions such as stroke or meningitis.

Treatment focuses on reducing the severity and frequency of attacks. Medications can shorten cluster headache episodes and help prevent recurrences. Still, there is no known cure.

Experts believe the hypothalamus — the brain region that regulates biological rhythms — may play a key role. Research is ongoing to better understand why the headaches follow a predictable cycle, often striking at the same time of day or year.

The Mayo Clinic urges anyone experiencing sudden, severe headaches or changes in headache patterns to seek medical care.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.