Fair 34°

SHARE

Snowfall Map: These Areas Expected To See Most Accumulation From Approaching Winter Storm

A widespread half-foot of snowfall with locally higher amounts is expected from an approaching new winter storm.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in areas in yellow, with the most accumulation predicted in the darker shade of yellow above.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in areas in yellow, with the most accumulation predicted in the darker shade of yellow above.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for inland and northern areas and winter storm advisories for areas farther south from nightfall Saturday, Feb. 8 through late Sunday morning, Feb. 9.

Overview:

Time Frame: From 5 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Snow Accumulation Projection: Widespread 3 to 5 inches, with 4 to 7 inches farther north, and up to 6 to 9 inches farther inland. Snow will be heavy at times.

Snowfall Breakdown:

About 3 to 6 inches acrosse New York City, Long Island and portions of Northern New Jersey, with 6 to 10 inches  across the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut. (See the image above.)

Ice Accumulation: Light glaze possible

Potential Impacts:

  • Hazardous travel conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses.
  • Slick, icy roads increasing the risk of accidents.
  • Reduced visibility due to falling snow and mixed precipitation.
  • Possible power outages in areas where ice accumulates.

Precautionary Measures:

  • Monitor the latest forecasts for real-time updates.
  • Limit travel if possible, especially during the overnight hours.
  • Stock up on winter essentials, including food, water, and medications.
  • Prepare an emergency kit, including blankets, a flashlight, extra batteries, and a fully charged phone.
  • If you must travel, use extreme caution and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE