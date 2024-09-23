Threat To School In Region Leads To Arrest

The incident occurred in Sullivan County on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Fallsburg.

According to the Fallsburg Police Department, an arrest was made concerning the threat on Snapchat.

Dr. Ivan Katz, the superintendent of schools for the Fallsburg Central School District, said students, parents, and the public also alerted district officials to the threat.

"These threats, which mention shooting, are circulating the social media platform Snapchat but may also be appearing on Instagram, Facebook, or any platform that has an online audience," Katz said.

The Fallsburg Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office worked quickly to investigate the threats and identified the person who allegedly made them, police said.

They added that there was no longer any threat to the school district.

"Our school community and law enforcement partners have no tolerance for threats (specific and/or non-specific) that target our school district and the people in it," Katz said.

The arrested person was not identified, nor was the school targeted.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

