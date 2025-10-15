Smoothie Cup Leads To Rapist, Killer Of 16-Year-Old NY Girl After Four Decades, DA Says

Richard Bilodeau, 63, of Center Moriches, was indicted on second-degree murder and related charges in Nassau County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 15, after a DNA match linked him to the case, prosecutors alleged.

Fusco was last seen Nov. 10, 1984, leaving her job at the Hot Skates roller rink in Lynbrook. Her body was found nearly a month later in a nearby wooded area. Investigators determined she had been raped and strangled.

Three men were convicted of Fusco’s killing in 1986, but their cases were later overturned after DNA evidence cleared them. Two were dismissed outright, while the third was acquitted at retrial.

Investigators began monitoring Bilodeau in 2024 after new leads developed. In February of that year, they recovered a discarded cup and straw from a Suffolk County smoothie shop. DNA extracted from the straw matched samples taken from Fusco’s body in 1984, prosecutors said.

At the time of the murder, Bilodeau was 22 years old and lived with his grandparents on Tredwell Avenue in Lynbrook, just one mile from Hot Skates and the Fusco residence, investigators said.

“Theresa Fusco’s life was violently stolen from her 40 years ago, and since then, her family has suffered an enduring pain and the lingering question of who committed such a heinous act,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“Today’s indictment stands as proof that no matter how much time passes, we will never stop fighting for victims.”

In court Wednesday, Bilodeau pleaded not guilty to second-degree intentional murder and murder during the course of a rape. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.