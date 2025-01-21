Slice Of Versailles: French Chateau-Inspired Estate Among Priciest NY Listings At $15M

Tucked away at the end of a private road on Long Island is “Haut Bois,” a sprawling, French chateau-inspired estate that’s among New York’s most expensive residential real estate listings. Asking price? $15 million.

Built in 1917 by celebrated architect Ogden Codman Jr., the elegant brick and stucco mansion – located in Brookville at 1985-4 Cedar Swamp Road – boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Situated on eight acres, the abode is dripping in luxury, and ivy.

“Drawing inspiration from the Louis XIV Hunting Lodge, now known as the Palace At Versailles, this stunning 18 room estate is rich in history and beauty,” reads the listing from Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Inside, picture cathedral ceilings, marble counters, six fireplaces (because one isn’t enough), and an elevator for when you’re too regal to take the stairs. And when it’s time to unwind? Head to the sauna, sip cocktails at the wet bar, or take a dip in the in-ground pool.

If you’re more of an outdoorsy royal, the 8-acre property features a tennis court, putting green, and an irrigated vegetable garden that’s perfect for channeling your inner green thumb. There’s also an outdoor fireplace and grill area for hosting fancy cookouts.

The home has been on the market for 429 days, well above the median of 45 days in Brookville.

“'Haut Bois' is one of the last remaining architectural fortunes of its time,” the listing said.

Click here to view the complete listing from Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

