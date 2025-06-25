Slamageddon: WWE SummerSlam Takes Over MetLife Stadium For 2 Nights Of Absolute Mayhem

SummerSlam 2025 is taking over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. Tickets are on sale now at StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats, and they’re moving fast.

This isn’t just another wrestling match—it’s the biggest party of the summer. SummerSlam is WWE’s second-largest event behind WrestleMania, known for jaw-dropping entrances, high-stakes storylines, and showdowns fans remember for years. Expect big matches, bigger names, and the kind of electric energy that only WWE can bring.

This year, the star power is off the charts. WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, and Tiffany Stratton are all scheduled to appear. Adding to the spectacle, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will host, turning SummerSlam into a full-blown entertainment mega-event.

MetLife Stadium hosted WrestleMania in 2013 and 2019, but SummerSlam 2025 will be the first time WWE brings a SummerSlam to the area. It will also be the first time in the event’s history that it spans two nights.

SummerSlam has been a fan favorite since 1988; it’s where legends rise and rivalries explode. This year promises just as much heat. Expect some wild surprises and title changes.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer, there’s nothing like seeing the action live. Catch your favorite superstars in action. Grab yours before they’re gone.

