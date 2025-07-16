SiriusXM Launches First Ad-Supported Subscription Tier: What Listeners Should Know

The new SiriusXM Play service costs under $7 per month, the satellite radio company announced on Tuesday, July 15. The tier with limited ads includes more than 130 channels in the car, along with access to SiriusXM's streaming app.

SiriusXM Play is currently available on a limited basis but is expected to expand to nearly 100 million vehicles by the end of 2025. The plan targets a key audience: drivers who enjoy SiriusXM during free trials but decline to pay the full price when the trial ends.

The ad-free subscription tier, available through cars and the app, will remain at $9.99.

"SiriusXM Play presents us with an incredible opportunity to thoughtfully scale our audio service on the road and off to even more listeners across North America," said chief operating officer Wayne Thorsen.

For SiriusXM, Play is a strategic move to grow amid subscriber declines and competition from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. The company ended the first quarter with 33 million subscribers, down more than 300,000, CNBC reported.

Revenue also dropped 4% from the first quarter of 2024 to $2.07 billion, while net income fell to $204 million.

"There's a lot of people who don't convert when they're in our trial funnels," Thorsen told CNBC. "They like the service and then the price comes in."

The company says SiriusXM Play opens up new space for advertisers to reach listeners during commutes and workouts, while promising about half the ads of traditional radio.

"The car is the final frontier for digital ad-supported media," chief advertising revenue officer Scott Walker said. "In the short term, we are opening up new inventory for marketers, including premium, curated music. In the long term, with more advanced capabilities, we have a chance to revolutionize the in-car advertising landscape."

Ad revenue already plays a large role in SiriusXM's business, generating $1.8 billion in 2024. That revenue has dipped due to macroeconomic issues in the traditional media market, along with President Donald Trump's constantly changing tariffs.

SiriusXM executives have called the advertising environment "unpredictable."

"We entered this year with a very clear focus on what we do best, which is super-serving our core audience segments with our unmatched distribution in the car and our very unique content offering focused on live, exclusive and human-curated content," CEO Jennifer Witz said at an investor conference in May. "I am confident we're on the right path."

SiriusXM said it'll release more details about the Play tier later in 2025.

