Showdown At Massapequa: McMahon Says NY Mascot Ban Violates Civil Rights Law In Campus Visit

In a dramatic visit to Massapequa High School on Friday, May 30, US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced that New York’s statewide mascot policy violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits race-based discrimination in federally funded education programs.

The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) determined that state officials illegally targeted Native American imagery while allowing other race- and ethnicity-based mascots — like “Dutchmen” and “Huguenots” — to remain.

“Rather than focus on learning outcomes, the New York Department of Education and Board of Regents has set its sights on erasing Massapequa’s history,” McMahon said. “We will stand with the people of Massapequa until commonsense is restored and justice is served.”

The state ban, issued in 2023, impacts over a dozen districts on Long Island and requires them to retire Indigenous-themed names, logos, and mascots by 2025 unless they receive written approval from a tribal nation. Massapequa, along with Wantagh, Wyandanch, and Connetquot, has refused to comply — and is still fighting the mandate in federal court.

The OCR’s findings stem from a civil rights complaint filed by the Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) on behalf of the Massapequa School District, claiming the “Chiefs” mascot honors local Indigenous history rather than demeans it.

McMahon’s visit — flanked by local leaders and supporters, including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and South Dakota tribe member Frank Blackcloud — drew cheers from those who say the ban erases tradition.

Still, not all Indigenous voices support the school’s stance. Chief Harry Wallace of the Unkechaug Nation called the mascot “a grotesque fictitious image of living people,” saying it does little to honor Native heritage, abc7 reports.

Following the federal investigation, OCR issued a proposed resolution agreement, giving the Board of Regents 10 days to comply or face potential Justice Department enforcement and loss of federal funding. The agreement includes rescinding the mascot ban, notifying school districts that Indigenous-themed names are permitted under Title VI, and issuing apologies to tribal nations for violating their civil rights.

McMahon, a staunch advocate of local control, made it clear the Trump administration will escalate if necessary.

“We’d like to settle this in an amicable fashion,” she said, “but we’re certainly prepared to go deeper if we must.”

McMahon shared a Facebook photo holding a Chiefs jersey bearing the name “Trump” on the back, writing: “The Trump Admin stands with the people of Massapequa. We will not allow New York officials to erase the history of our Native American tribes. Go Chiefs!”

President Donald Trump has personally backed the district, calling the ban “ridiculous” and “an affront to our great Indian population," as Daily Voice reported. He praised Massapequa in a Truth Social post for “fighting furiously” to preserve its mascot and directed McMahon to intervene.

What Do You Think? Should Massapequa be allowed to keep the “Chiefs” name and logo? Sound off in our poll above.

