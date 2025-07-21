Shots Fired Into Rockland Apartment: Police Seek Witnesses

The shooting happened around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, at 60 East Eckerson Rd. in Soring Valley, the village's police department announced on Monday, July 21.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found that several bullets had hit an apartment in the area. No injuries were reported.

Police did not say how many rounds were fired but confirmed that multiple shots entered the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

