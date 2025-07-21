Mostly Cloudy 81°

Shots Fired Into Rockland Apartment: Police Seek Witnesses

A hail of gunfire struck a Rockland County apartment building over the weekend, prompting a police investigation, authorities said.

The scene of the shooting at 60 East Eckerson Rd. in Spring Valley. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The shooting happened at 60 East Eckerson Rd. in Spring Valley.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The shooting happened around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, at 60 East Eckerson Rd. in Soring Valley, the village's police department announced on Monday, July 21. 

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found that several bullets had hit an apartment in the area. No injuries were reported. 

Police did not say how many rounds were fired but confirmed that multiple shots entered the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

