Shooting Update: 2 Men Injured In Hudson Valley, Suspect On Run

The incident occurred in Orange County at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in front of 31.5 Lake Ave. in Middletown.

According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry Thoelen, officers responded to the area after receiving several 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Officers located evidence consistent with a shooting but no injured people.

Thoelen said while officers began securing the crime scene, they received another 911 call from a man reporting that he was currently transporting two men with gunshot wounds to Garnett Health Medical Center in the town of Wallkill.

City of Middletown police officers and detectives, as well as units from the Wallkill Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office, and New York State Police, were then dispatched to the hospital to meet the victims and investigate the shooting.

Thoelen said one of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the rear flank, and he was treated and released from the hospital. The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper leg, which struck an artery and required that he be transported to Westchester Medical Center in Vallaha for surgical interventions.

"At this time, that patient is reported to be in stable condition," Thoelen said.

Both victims were reportedly visiting the residence at 31.5 Lake Ave. and were not residents there, he added.

The City of Middletown Police Department is investigating the incident and identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage that might have captured the shooting is urged to contact the Middletown Police Detective Division at 845-346-4021.

