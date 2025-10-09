11-Year-Old Found Dead After Shooting That Prompted School Lockouts In NY (Update)

An elementary-age child was found dead after a shooting inside an Orange County home Thursday morning, Oct. 9, that prompted lockouts at nearby schools, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, at a residence on 184 North Miller St. in the city of Newburgh, the City of Newburgh Police Department said at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a single victim inside the home who was deceased from a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim has been identified only as an 11-year-old juvenile.

“No further information about the victim or the incident will be released at this time,” police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7519. All calls may remain anonymous.

The fatal shooting prompted the Newburgh Enlarged City School District to place several schools under a Secure Lockout earlier in the morning “out of an abundance of caution."

During a lockout, students outside return indoors, external doors are secured, and no one is allowed to enter or leave school buildings.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jackielyn Manning Campbell said the district is "working closely with local law enforcement to support their investigation."

She added that the Critical Incident Management team is meeting and will provide support as needed. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

