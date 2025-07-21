Shooting At Crowded Park Leads To Duo's Arrest In NY, Police Say

The incident began in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, July 20, at around 7 p.m., when officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at Hulme Park on Market Street, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced on Monday, July 21.

Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old Orange County man from Newburgh with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers quickly got suspect descriptions and began searching the area. Within minutes, they spotted two men matching the descriptions near 10 Rinaldi Blvd.

When approached, police said both suspects ran. After a short foot chase, officers caught and arrested Anthony Guillen, 31, of Poughkeepsie, and Charles Clayton Jr., 29, of Pleasant Valley, the department said.

Guillen was also found to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Police recovered two handguns during the arrest. Both men were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and were held in Dutchess County Jail on bail after arraignment.

Investigators do not believe the 37-year-old victim was the intended target. Hulme Park was full of basketball players and spectators at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

