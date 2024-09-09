2 People Shot During Disturbance In Hudson Valley

The shooting took place in Orange County around 4 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, in the area of 182 Lander Street.

According to Newburgh Chief of Staff Mike Neppl, responding officers located two victims who were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh with injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

The Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force is investigating the incident.

The identities of the victims will not be released at this time, Neppl said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh detectives at 845-569-7563.

All calls may remain confidential.

