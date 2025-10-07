'She Deserves Justice': Family Seeks Answers Week After Woman Found Dead In Long Island Pond

The 28-year-old was found in Baldwin’s Milburn Pond just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Nassau County Police.

Blanc’s cause of death had not been revealed as of Tuesday, Oct. 7, and no suspects have been arrested.

With so few answers, the young woman’s family is left clinging to precious memories while holding out hope for closure.

“I’m very devastated and shocked and angry,” Blanc’s cousin, Tyan Davis, told Daily Voice.

Speaking on behalf of relatives who feel too distraught to address the media, Davis said the family is determined to make sure Blanc is remembered and represented.

“She deserves justice," she said. "She deserves better.”

Davis remembered her cousin as “kind, and sweet, and gentle,” someone who cherished her family.

“Even though there were some bad days, we still loved each other to the end,” she said.

Blanc lived on her own in Baldwin and was working at the time of her death, Davis said. She leaves behind a sister.

The family hopes the community will keep Hannah in their thoughts. “Send cards or sympathies, make us feel like we’re not alone,” Davis said.

“I truly love her and I’m going to miss her a lot,” she continued. “Forever in my heart, she will always be there.”

No other details in the case have been publicized, and the Nassau County Homicide Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or submit a tip online.

