Severe Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds, Possible Hail Take Aim At Region: Here's Timing

A mild but more humid start to the day on Sunday, Aug. 25, will lead to a warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies with a high temperature in the mid-80s and calm winds.

According to the National Weather Service, an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in spots, especially farther west, but most will stay dry.

On Monday, Aug. 26, widespread storm activity is expected over a wide area in the region. See the first image above from AccuWeather.com

"Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday into Monday night," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Sunday morning.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible.

It will be partly sunny for most of Monday, with temperatures again in the mid-80s. This starts a stretch where the mercury will be about 10 to 15 degrees higher than the average this past week, as shown in the second image above.

There will be a break from precipitation on Tuesday, Aug. 27, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, expect a mix of sun and clouds most of the day, with temperatures warming to near 90 degrees.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms starting mid-afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will moderate on Thursday, Aug. 29, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.