Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect For Rockland County As Downpours Cause Flooding

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of the area until 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. It went into effect at 2 p.m.

About 4 inches of rainfall is possible, with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour already reported.

According to the National Weather Service, "Up to one-half foot of inundation above ground level is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline."

In New York, it covers these nine counties:

New York City (all five boroughs)

Westchester

Rockland

Putnam

Orange

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Sunday for central and southern Westchester, and until 6 p.m. Sunday in parts of Connecticut: Fairfield County as well as west-central New Haven County, where it's been extended after it had earlier been set to expire in the middle of the afternoon.

Rain, which will be heavy at times, will continue throughout Sunday and Sunday night and into Monday morning, Aug. 19, which will start off with patchy morning fog.

More storms are possible Monday night into Tuesday, Aug. 20. There will be gradual clearing Tuesday and skies will become partly sunny. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

