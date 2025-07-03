Partly Cloudy 90°

SHARE

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Hudson Valley

With a potent system ahead of a cold front sweeping through from the west, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has just been issued by the National Weather Service.

Areas in yellow are covered by the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, which lasts until 10 p.m. Thursday, July 3.

Areas in yellow are covered by the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, which lasts until 10 p.m. Thursday, July 3.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It went into effect at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 3 and lasts until 10 p.m.

"There is potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts, this afternoon into evening," the weather service said.

Wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour could cause power outages.

Damage to trees and power lines may occur, with some resulting power outages, the weather service notes.

Isolated instances of 1-inch hail and urban/poor drainage flooding are possible.

Counties covered by the watch are:

New York

Albany, Bronx, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Westchester, Yates

New Jersey 

Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

Connecticut 

Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, Windham

Pennsylvania

Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming

Massachusetts 

Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Worcester

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE