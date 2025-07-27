Severe Storms Will Have Flooding Downpours, Damaging Winds That Could Knock Out Power

Those storms on Sunday, July 27, may produce damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages and torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding, impacting areas from southwestern New England to the mid-Atlantic in the afternoon and evening. (See the image above from AccuWeather.)

The storms could lead to slower traffic on major highways and cause delays at busy airports in New York City, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

The outlook for Monday, July 28 through Wednesday, July 30, calls for mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s each day, with heat advisories for many locations from late Monday morning into early Tuesday evening, July 29.

