Several NY Cemeteries Among Most Beautiful 'Hidden Gem' Graveyards In US, Survey Says

A new national survey has found that some of the country’s most beautiful “hidden gem” cemeteries can be found right here in the Northeast.

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Insurance company Choice Mutual surveyed more than 3,000 respondents for its ranking of the 140 Most Beautiful Hidden Cemeteries in the US.

The survey highlighted how many of these historic cemeteries blend landscaped grounds, Victorian-era architecture, and quiet corners where history and memory meet. Visitors described them as peaceful places to reflect, especially in autumn when fall foliage adds to the beauty.

Nationally, Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York, took the top spot overall.

Here’s how other cemeteries in the Daily Voice coverage area ranked:

New York

    1. Mount Hope Cemetery, Rochester

    8. Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn

    26. Albany Rural Cemetery, Albany

    New Jersey

    38. Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Newark

    46. Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson

    135. Harleigh Cemetery, Camden

    Massachusetts

    2. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord

    13. Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston

    63. Old Burial Hill Cemetery, Marblehead

    Pennsylvania

    21. Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh

    35. Woodward Hill Cemetery, Lancaster

    59. Laurel Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia

    Virginia

    40. Magnolia Cemetery, Norfolk

    50. Old City Cemetery, Lynchburg

    53. Shockoe Hill Cemetery, Richmond

    Connecticut

    70. Indian Hill Cemetery, Middletown

    104. Old Norwichtown Cemetery, Norwich

    Maryland

    23. Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick

    72. Green Mount Cemetery, Baltimore

    Click here to view the complete survey from ChoiceMutual. 

