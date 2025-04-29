'Set For Life': Player Claims $5M Lottery Prize In NY

Schoharie County resident Jessica Terpenning, of Cobleskill, claimed the top prize in the Set For Life scratch-off game, scoring $5,000 a week for life.

Rather than collecting the cash over time, she opted for the lump sum payout, walking away with a cool $3,367,702 after required withholdings, according to the New York Lottery.

Terpenning purchased the winning ticket at Stewart’s Shops at 526 Highway 20 in Sharon Springs.

The Set For Life scratch-off comes with a guaranteed minimum payout of $5 million. As of this writing, five top prizes remained on the game.

The New York Lottery generated more than $4.3 billion in scratch-off sales during the last fiscal year, contributing nearly $5.8 million in aid to Schoharie County school districts alone.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

