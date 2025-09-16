Sen. Booker Spars With FBI Director Patel: 'You're Not Going To Be Around Long'

Patel was appearing following questions about his handling of the investigation into the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the bureau's investigation into New York financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"This is a mockery you're making of this hearing," Booker said, growing frustrated at Patel as he grilled him over the firing of several FBI agents.

Booker then went for the jugular.

"I believe you have made our country weaker and less safe. I believe that we are more vulnerable to a major event," Booker said. "You swear to release the Epstein files, but now you're withholding the Epstein files. You claim you have a suspect in a serious assassination, but whoops, you don't have a suspect. I believe you're failing as a leader. I think you're not going to be around long. I think this might be your last oversight hearing."

Patel dismissed Booker's rant, saying it did not bring this country together.

"You are an embarrassment to the division in this country," Patel said as Booker shouted over him. "I'm not going anywhere!

Patel proceeded to list the accomplishments of the bureau, noting the FBI has arrested 23,000 violet felons, seized 6,000 weapons, arrested 1500 child predators and seized 1600 kilograms of fentanyl, double digit increases from the previous year.

