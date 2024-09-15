Fair 80°

Seen Her Or This Car? Missing Long Island Woman May Be In This Upstate NY Village

Have you seen her or her car on a New York roadway?

Erin O'Brien of Levittown was last seenin a&nbsp;2018 green Honda HRV.

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Erin O'Brien, age 37, was last seen on Harrow Lane in Levittown at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, authorities say.

She is described as being 5-foot-7, 225 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities describe her as being vulnerable and say she has autism.

She was driving a 2018 green Honda HRV with New York registration KMK-2814. Information indicates that she may be in the upstate New York village of Speculator in Hamilton County, according to New York State Missing Persons.

