Security Top Of Mind For Trump's NY Campaign Rally, First Since Attempted Shooting

The Republican presidential nominee, age 78, will address supporters on Long Island at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

It will mark his first visit to Nassau County since his presidential run in 2016.

For local leaders, security around the event is top of mind. The Nassau County Police Department is partnering with the Secret Service and other federal agencies to protect Trump and attendees, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said at a press conference Monday, Sept. 16.

The department’s intelligence center will be fully staffed, and every unit of the agency will be utilized, Blakeman added.

Other security measures will include multiple sweeps of the stadium’s parking lot and the designation of a no-fly zone over the entire event.

"Every inch of that property in that perimeter and the perimeter is as large as we need to make it. We will make sure that it is safe and it will be swept, we will have aviation over top during arrival and during the time of the event and we will also have our K-9 dogs out in the wooded areas," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder added.

"This will be the safest place in the country on Wednesday.”

The rally will take place just days after Secret Service agents caught a man armed with a semiautomatic rifle in the bushes of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 15, in what the FBI called an “attempted assassination.”

The suspect,, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was charged in federal court with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Secret Service said Routh did not get a shot off against an agent who fired at him and did not have Trump in his line of vision before he fled the scene prior to his capture a short while later.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m. All attendees are required to have tickets, which were available on his official campaign website.

The following items are prohibited at the event:

Drones

Aerosols

Alcohol

Backpacks or rollerbags

Bags larger than 12 x 14 x 5 (bags must be clear)

Balloons

Balls

Poles

Sticks

Banners

Signs

Placards

Chairs

Coolers

E-cigarettes

Firearms

Glass

Thermal containers

Airhorns

Whistles and bullhorns

