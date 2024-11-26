Search Warrant Yields Cocaine, Fentanyl, Charges For Pomona Suspect

Richard Fernandez, age 40, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 20, following a five-month investigation by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force.

Investigators executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in Pomona, recovering cocaine, fentanyl pills, and other pharmaceutical drugs during the search.

Fernandez has been charged with:

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree;

Four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II emphasized the danger of fentanyl, noting, “Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size. Fentanyl’s illegal distribution has directly contributed to the opioid epidemic, which has devastated individuals, families, and communities across our country.”

He reiterated his office’s dedication to holding traffickers accountable while helping those struggling with addiction access treatment.

The investigation involved the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force, along with the Haverstraw, Orangetown, and Clarkstown Police Departments, as well as the Rockland County REACT Team.

Fernandez was arraigned last week in the Town of Haverstraw Justice Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.