NY Native Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced To Years In Prison

Judge Arun Subramanian announced late Friday afternoon, Oct. 3, the 55-year-old rapper, producer, and music mogul has been sentenced to 50 months (about four years and two months) in prison for transporting individuals for prostitution.

"You abused (the women) physically, emotionally, and psychologically and you used that to get your way," the judge told Combs at Federal court in lower Manhattan.

He added: "A substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability."

The judge also imposed a $500,000 fine on Combs, the maximum he was able to order.

After a high-profile trial, a jury found him guilty in July 2025 of transporting individuals for prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and trafficking charges.

Prosecutors were seeking an 11-year sentence which the judge described as "not reasonable." The defense requested no more than 14 months, including the 13 months Combs has already served. The judge called that request "insufficient." The maximum sentence was 20 years.

In a four-page apology letter to the judge delivered the day before the sentencing hearing, Combs took "full responsibility and accountability" for his "past wrongs."

Combs explicitly apologized to Cassie Ventura and another accuser for the pain he caused, stating, "I literally lost my mind" when he assaulted Ventura, which was caught on a hotel videotape.

He described himself as a changed man, reborn in jail, and begged for mercy to be a better father and father figure.

Prosecutors claim Combs has booked speaking engagements in Miami next week, saying, "That is the height of hubris, your honor."

No victims delivered impact statements before sentencing. But the judge thanked the victims for testifying at the trial and said, "I want to say first: We heard you."

Born in Harlem and raised in Mount Vernon, New York, his father was murdered when he was 2 years old.

Combs rose to fame after founding Bad Boy Records in 1993, discovering artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige. His 1997 debut album, "No Way Out," made him a global superstar and solidified his status in hip-hop.

He built a business empire that included the Sean John clothing line and a lucrative partnership with Cîroc vodka. His success made him one of the wealthiest figures in the entertainment industry.

In late 2023, Combs’s career unraveled amid numerous lawsuits alleging sexual assault, rape, and abuse spanning decades. The accusations led to a sweeping federal investigation into sex trafficking.

Homeland Security agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024. Combs was arrested that September on federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

