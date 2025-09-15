Seafood Restaurant To Close After Over 2 Decades In Hudson Valley: Here's Their Last Day

Ocean House Oyster Bar & Grill, located in Croton-on-Hudson at 49 North Riverside Ave., announced on Sunday, Sept. 14 that it will serve its final meals on Saturday, Sept. 20, ending a 21-year run in the community.

“21 years ago our journey began with a clear vision to create a restaurant where people would get great food in a friendly casual setting. That was the genesis of Ocean House,” the restaurant said in a farewell message.

The owners thanked staff, customers, and friends for their support over the years:

"We sincerely thank them and you, our wonderful customers and friends who have been there for us through thick and thin. Your never-ending support will always mean so much to us," they wrote.

The restaurant is known for its extensive seafood selection such as lobster rolls, as well as its oysters, which were voted among the best of Westchester in Westchester Magazine several times.

The news of the upcoming closure drew bittersweet comments from past patrons on social media:

"Thank you for all of the delicious food and memories my family and I shared there ❤️ a truly special place. Good luck on your next chapter!!" wrote one.

Another commenter wrote to the owners: "Ocean House has always been one of our favorite restaurants because of the 2 of you, the delicious food and lovely staff. We will miss you but wish you continued happiness and success in your next chapter. Thank you!"

