School Worker's ICE Outfit On 'Hero Day' Sparks Outrage, Reassignment At NY Campus

Poll Is dressing as an ICE agent appropriate for a school’s Hero Day, given current immigration tensions? Yes, ICE is a law enforcement agency No, it’s insensitive given the current climate Depends on the school/age group Not sure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Is dressing as an ICE agent appropriate for a school’s Hero Day, given current immigration tensions? Yes, ICE is a law enforcement agency 38%

No, it’s insensitive given the current climate 58%

Depends on the school/age group 2%

Not sure 2% Back to Vote

The incident occurred Wednesday, June 11, at Northwest Elementary School during the Amityville Union Free School District’s “Hero Day,” when students and staff were encouraged to dress as role models or public servants.

One employee showed up wearing a hat and jacket identifying them as an ICE agent, parents claimed on social media. The move was deemed especially offensive in a district where more than 58 percent of students are Hispanic, according to data cited by U.S. News & World Report.

District officials have not confirmed the specific allegations but acknowledged the controversy in a statement, saying the staffer was “immediately reassigned to a non-school setting pending a full review.”

“The Amityville Union Free School District is aware of an allegation involving a district staff member who affixed an acronym to their clothing that was perceived by some members of the school community as offensive or inappropriate in the educational setting,” the statement read. “Our top priority is to ensure that our schools remain safe, inclusive, and welcoming spaces for all students and families.”

As of Wednesday, the district said its investigation was ongoing and declined further comment, citing personnel confidentiality.

The alleged incident comes amid growing national tensions over immigration enforcement as the Trump administration ramps up ICE raids, and opponents across the country mobilize in protest.

What Do You Think? Should dressing as an ICE agent be considered appropriate for a school’s Hero Day, given current immigration tensions? Sound off in our poll above.

