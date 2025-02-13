School Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Blooming Grove on Museum Village Road near Route 208, where the bus caught on fire.

The vehicle was initially reported to be a Kiryas Joel Village Union Free School District bus, but Superintendent Joel Peltlin said it belonged to a private vendor and was not related to the school district at the time of the fire.

More information about injuries and if any children were on the bus is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

